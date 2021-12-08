New Delhi: Minister of State, Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that information related to the death of farmers is maintained by the respective state governments. He also said that the issue of providing compensation to the families of farmers will also be handled by the state governments.

Rai was replying to a question raised by Congress MP Kumar Ketkar whether any farmer has died during the protest against farm laws and will the Home Ministry provide any compensation to their families.

" ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The information in this regard is maintained by the respective State governments. The respective State governments deal with matters relating to compensation in such cases," said Rai in a written answer.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stated in a written reply in Parliament that the Union Government has “no record” of the deaths of the farmers who were protesting against the three contentious laws and hence there is the question of providing compensation does not arise. The farm laws were recently repealed.

