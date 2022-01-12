New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked on Wednesday morning as the account posted dozens of 'Amazing', 'Hurry up', and other non-descriptive tweets.

The account posted over 50 'Hurry Up' and 'Amazing' tweets with some hyperlink carrying Elon Musk's thumbnail.

The tweets were deleted soon after as the Ministry regained access to the account.

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the Ministry tweeted.

Here are some screenshots of the earlier tweets:

I&B Ministry Twitter handle hacked, access retained soon after