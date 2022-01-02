New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed committee probing the Pegasus spyware snooping matter has issued a public notice seeking details from people, who may have felt that their mobile devices were infected by Pegasus malware. The SC probe panel has asked the Pegasus victims to send the information before noon of January 7, 2022.

On October 27, the top court said it was compelled to take up the cause to determine the truth, as it appointed an independent expert technical committee supervised by a retired top court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran, to probe the Pegasus snooping allegations.

The committee asked the citizens who have reasonable cause to suspect that her/his mobile has been compromised due to specific usage of NSO group Israel's Pegasus software to contact it with reasons that led them to believe that their device was infected with the malware.

The committee has also asked the people to inform it whether they are in a position to allow it to examine the device.

READ: SC stays WB commission proceedings into Pegasus matter

"In case, the committee feels your responses for suspicion of the device being infected with the malware compel a further investigation, then the committee shall request you to allow examination of your device," said the notice. The committee said the collection point would be in New Delhi and the mobile devices will be delivered back on completion of the tests/investigation.

The top court has authorized the technical committee to devise its own procedure to effectively implement and answer the terms of reference. The committee can hold an investigation it deems fit and take statements of any person in connection with the inquiry and call for records of any authority or individuaustice Raveendran is overseeing the functioning of the technical committee and is assisted by Alok Joshi, a former IPS officer and Dr Sundeep Oberoi, Chairman, Sub Committee in the International Organisation of Standardisation/International Electro-Technical Commission/Joint Technical Committee.

READ: Insurer can't repudiate claim by citing existing medical condition: SC

The three members of the technical committee are Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Professor, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, and Dean, National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Dr Prabaharan P., Professor, School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, Kerala, and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor (Computer Science and Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

On October 27, the apex court directed the committee to submit its report expeditiously and scheduled the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

(ANI)