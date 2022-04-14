Ranchi (Jharkhand): Raw mangoes have become a rare commodity in Ranchi fruit markets nowadays. The king of fruits is selling at Rs 400 a kilo shocking the consumers who are baffled why the prices have shot up eight times in just a few days.

When ETV Bharat's reporter went around the Lalpur-Kokar market looking for the fruit, one single raw mango was being sold at Rs 100. Even then, only a few vendors were selling the fruit. Till last week, raw mangoes were being sold for Rs 50 a kilo. However, the price took a sudden jump due to the Pohela Boishakh festival of Bengalis and the Satuvani festival celebrated in North India in which raw mangoes are used in rituals.

Both the festivals are set to be celebrated on April 15. As such, the demand for raw mangoes has increased in Ranchi. Talking of high prices, lemons have been in news for the last few weeks. The price of this citrus fruit has shot up to an unimaginable extent in recent weeks. In Lucknow, lemon is selling at Rs 325 per kilogram and Rs 13 per piece which is decidedly higher than other fruits in the market.