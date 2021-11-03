New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lambasted the Centre saying that inflation is at its peak around Diwali and wished the government had a sensitive heart to look at the troubles faced by the common man.

His statement comes amid rising fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices remained constant today after constantly rising for seven consecutive days.

"It's Diwali. Inflation is at its peak. It's not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel cost Rs Rs 115.85 and Rs 106.62 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre in Chennai respectively.

On November 1, the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 266.