Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Poonch district.

Jammu-based spokesman, Lt Col Devendar Anand said that during midnight hours on Wednesday, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector. The attempt was suitably foiled by the alert troops, while more details will be shared later on, he added.

Also read: Police officer shot dead, two other cops injured in Srinagar militant attack

Meanwhile, official sources said that troops deployed on forward locations in the Khari area of Poonch intercepted the infiltration attempt of a group of heavily armed militants. "It was followed by an exchange of gunfire between army and infiltrators which continued for some time and the entire area got rattled with gunfire,” they said.

They added that a massive operation has been launched and the entire area has been cordoned.