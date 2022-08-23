Infiltration Bid foiled in Nowshera, Rajouri says Army
Published on: 40 minutes ago
Jammu: Army on Tuesday said that they have foiled an infiltration bid last night in the Lam area of Nowshera of Rajouri District in Jammu Division. According to official sources last night an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army when some militants tried to sneak into the Indian side. Searches in the area are going on. (Further details awaited)
