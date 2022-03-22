New Delhi: Residents and neighbours of the Chirag Dilli area in south Delhi are in a state of shock after the recovery of a two-month-old infant from a microwave oven. The South West Delhi police have started probing into the incident. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Additional DCP south Delhi Benita Mary Jaiker said, "How come the infant was kept in a microwave oven, who put it and what was the cause of death, are some of the pertinent questions that needed a thorough investigation. Right now, we are relying on hearsay, but the truth will come out after confronting parents and relatives of the infant," said the DCP, adding, after an autopsy, it will be clear the cause of death of the infant.

After the receipt of information about the 'missing' infant at a Chirag Dilli, personnel from Malviya Nagar Police Station were sent to the area to inquire about the incident. "In the meantime, I was informed that the infant had been found and it was taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. From the hospital, I came to know that the infant had died. Thereafter, I went to the infant's house at the Chirag Dilli area and spoke to several people there," said DCP Benita Mary Jaiker, adding, "Some neighbours told me that the infant was found in the microwave oven on the second floor of the house."