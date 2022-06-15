Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala): One-and-half-year-old baby girl drowned to death after falling into a bucket of water in Nedumangad of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Tuesday Evening. The deceased has been identified as Naina Fatima, the youngest child of the couple Siddiq and Sajina.

According to sources, only Sajeena was at home when the incident took place. She was offering Namaz when Naina fall into the bucket. Though Sajeena rushed her baby to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved. Besides her parents, she was living with her two elder sisters, Aliya Fathima and Asna Fathima. According to reports, police have registered a case for unnatural death.