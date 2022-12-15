Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A six-months old infant died and two others sustained grievous injuries when a leaking gas cylinder caught fire in a house at Beloth village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The tragic incident took place when a member of the family went to the kitchen to prepare milk for the infant.

Read: Woman grievously hurt in gas cylinder blast in UP

The moment she lighted the gas stove, the leaking LPG cylinder caught fire. The rising flames spread to other parts of the house resulting in death of the child. Two members of the family Dorilal and his son Rishi were injured critically while they were trying to douse the flames, said police sources.

The grandmother of the six months old infant had gone to the kitchen to prepare food for the child and the moment she lighted the stove, the leaking LPG cylinder caught fire, which led to the tragic incident. The critically injured have been undergoing treatment at a hospital, said SHO Anandvir.