Thane: A tribal woman in Maharashtra's Thane district had to witness the death of her newborn baby due to the lack of health facilities in the area. The incident took place in Dharnichapada village in Bhiwandi taluka on September 1.

Locals said that a resident of the village Darshana Parle experienced labour pain on September 1. When the pain became unbearable, villagers decided to take her to the nearest health centre which was about a kilometre away from the village.

According to locals since there was no proper road connecting the village to the health centre, the woman was being carried in a bedsheet. However, due to hilly terrain and a waterfall being on the path, it became an uphill task for the villagers to carry the pregnant woman safely.

But despite their efforts, the woman gave birth to a child while being carried in a bedsheet which died soon after generating severe discontent among the villagers. Aadesh Rayat, a resident of the village, that a health camp is set up in the village to take care of such emergency cases.