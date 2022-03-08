Thiruvananthapuram: Four members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby, were charred to death in a house fire at Cherunniyoor area of Dalavapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Prathapan's house Rahul Niwas in Dalavapuram at around 1.45 am on Tuesday. In the incident, five members of the family, including an eight-month-old baby, were charred to death. The deceased have been identified as Prathapan, 64, his wife Sherly, 53, their elder son’s wife Abhirami, 24 and infant Rayan. Younger son Akhil, 25, the sole survivor, has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be critical.

At least five bikes parked in the portico were also completely burnt in the blaze. The neighbours saw fire and smoke billowing out of the house and immediately informed fire and rescue personnel. By the time they reached the place, the fire had engulfed the house completely. The rescue personnel had a tough time in dousing the fire. According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is reported to be the reason for the fire.

