New Delhi: In the wake of deteriorating air quality in the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said is an urgent need to take further preventive measures, adding it should be considered as "a matter of extreme emergency and abundant caution."

Taking a tough stand against the industries and entities flouting policy directions, especially the migration to PNG/ cleaner fuels, the commission has issued directions for immediate shutdown.

As per the directions of the Commission, these violating industries will not be permitted to schedule their operations till 12 December and the position will be reviewed for further decisions.

The commission has the State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were directed to audit and inspect the industries which are already connected to PNG supply and ensure that those industries are not using any other polluting fuels like coal etc.

The governments were also asked to maintain strict vigil to prevent the use of unapproved fuels in the NCR, through the enforcement agencies concerned and take stringent action, in case of the defaulting units.

Also Read: Delhi Pollution: Environmentalists wary of 'directions issued', say expected more from SC

As per the commission’s current directions, all industries in the National Capital Region having gas connectivity shall be run only on gas, failing which industries concerned shall be closed.

It was also directed that all industries in NCR where gas connectivity is available shall immediately be shifted to gas and State Governments to furnish industry-wise date of shifting.

Additionally, NCR State Governments and GNCTD were required to further set up effective enforcement mechanism including intensive and continuous drives by deputing adequate number of teams consisting of senior officers.

CAQM has also deputed Flying Squads for field visits and rigorous inspections of different sites contributing to the deteriorating air quality of Delhi-NCR and reporting their compliance with the directions to the CAQM.