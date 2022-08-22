Vaishali: Bihar's Industries Minister Samir Mahaseth has called for a boycott of goods produced outside Bihar, which will benefit them and as well as the State in GST collections. Samir said, "do not eat products from outside Bihar as it upsets the stomach. Use items made from Bihar. This will also benefit the state in GST."

Samir made this remarks while inaugurating of a private food product factory in Hajipur which he used to promote the Bihari regionalism and the industry. He also called on the people to support the local products. "The right product should reach the consumer so that it keeps them healthy. You should be determined that you will eat the products of Bihar which will never upset your stomach. This means you should not take products which are made elsewhere," the minister said.

"As we are ministers, we cannot deliver such a statement. Therefore, you should take care of these things by yourself. If we openly make such statement, then it will be taken on a negative stride. However, you can say that it is necessary to reject the food products made beyond Bihar. It will help you prosper and move forward,"the Minister reasoned.

"Chief Minister has said that the commitment of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has to be fulfilled, so 10 lakh jobs will be offered and it will have a direct bearing on increase in business," the Minister added. After the meeting, the minister claimed that the remarks were aimed at the benefit of the state and that the state would gain from the GST collections if it takes the route that he has suggested.