Patna: A picture of a youth studying for a competitive examination on the banks of River Ganga in Bihar's capital Patna has gone viral on social media. The picture posted by India's well-known industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter is being widely shared by the netizens. “Kids in Patna, Bihar studying for competitive exams on the banks of River Ganges. It's a picture of hope and dreams,” Goenka captioned the picture of scores of youth sitting on the stairs of a Ganga ghat in Patna while studying from their notes.

The photo has garnered over 6000 likes and more than 500 retweets. A user while reacting to the picture called it a wonderful sight. Another user while commending the students said, “I am not able to read even at home."

Studying in this way is worthy of praise, said Karti P Chidambaram, Congress leader and son of ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram. However he targeted the Bihar government over the picture. "While it shows the drive & determination of young India, it also exposes the failure of the state. And don’t romanticize poverty. Nothing cool about poverty. It’s cruel, " Karti wrote.

According to sources, a free test for the Group D Exam of Railways is organized in the area every Saturday and Sunday in which a large number of students participate.