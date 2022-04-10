Harsh Goenka posts picture of youth studying on banks of River Ganga, calls it 'picture of hope and dreams'
Patna: A picture of a youth studying for a competitive examination on the banks of River Ganga in Bihar's capital Patna has gone viral on social media. The picture posted by India's well-known industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter is being widely shared by the netizens. “Kids in Patna, Bihar studying for competitive exams on the banks of River Ganges. It's a picture of hope and dreams,” Goenka captioned the picture of scores of youth sitting on the stairs of a Ganga ghat in Patna while studying from their notes.
Kids in Patna, Bihar studying for competitive exams on the banks of river Ganges. It's a picture of hope and dreams.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 4, 2022
The photo has garnered over 6000 likes and more than 500 retweets. A user while reacting to the picture called it a wonderful sight. Another user while commending the students said, “I am not able to read even at home."
While it shows the drive & determination of young India, it also exposes the failure of the state. And don’t romanticise poverty. Nothing cool about poverty. It’s cruel. https://t.co/aTwvDj3iHQ— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) April 4, 2022
Studying in this way is worthy of praise, said Karti P Chidambaram, Congress leader and son of ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram. However he targeted the Bihar government over the picture. "While it shows the drive & determination of young India, it also exposes the failure of the state. And don’t romanticize poverty. Nothing cool about poverty. It’s cruel, " Karti wrote.
According to sources, a free test for the Group D Exam of Railways is organized in the area every Saturday and Sunday in which a large number of students participate.