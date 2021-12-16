Mumbai: Indrani Mukherjee in a letter addressed to the CBI claims that Sheena Bora is alive in Kashmir and was spotted by a woman in the Valley. Indrani Mukherjee, the mother of Sheena Bora and the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, reportedly sought the intervention of the CBI in tracing Sheena Bora in Kashmir. It may be recalled that Sheena Bora murder took place in 2012.

