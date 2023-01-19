Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth mistook 'acid' to be liquor and consumed it leading to his death. The victim died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. He was stated to be a drunkard and residing in the Banganga locality of the district. "The youth was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in critical condition where he died while undergoing treatment," police said. "The victim, who was an alcoholic was rushed to a hospital in critical condition by his relatives. Where he died," police said, adding, "Probe has begun based on a complaint lodged by deceased kin."

In another incident that took place under Juni police station jurisdiction of the district some motorcycle-borne criminals pounced on a youth and snatched his mobile phone. Police examining the CCTV camera footage to track down the criminals involved in the incident. Victim Sayam Jain said, "The incident tool place when I was speaking to someone over the phone. I lodged a complaint with the Juni police station."

The third incident was reported from the Azad Nagar locality of the district. A youth Abhilash died by suicide after taking some poisonous substance in his house on Wednesday. Relatives rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A complaint was lodged with the Azad Nagar police station and based on the complaint, police registered a case and took up a probe into the incident.