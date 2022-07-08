Indore: A woman has been allegedly given triple talaq and thrown out of the house by her husband in the MIG police station area in Indore. The woman alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she asked him to give her voter identity card and voter's slip.

After she complained to Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, he instructed the MIG police station to investigate the matter. "It is a serious allegation. I have given an order to start the investigation. MIG police station in charge Ajay Verma will submit a report after conducting a thorough investigation based on which further action will be taken. The triple talaq issue will also be looked into," said Mishra. The incident took place on July 6.

According to police sources, the woman was married to Shabbir Khan, a resident of the MIG police station area, about eight to 10 years ago. They further revealed that a few years after marriage her husband started to pressurize her to register a flat in his name and about four months ago she went to her parent's house following a dispute with her husband over the issue. She has been living there for the last four months.

Police sources said that the woman in her complaint alleged that she wanted to vote in the mayoral election in Indore. But her voter identity card and voter's slip were at her in-law's house. So she went there and asked her husband to hand over the voter identity card and the voter's slip. But her husband told her that he would return the card and the slip only if she registers the flat in his name. When she refused, her husband gave her triple talaq and drove her away from the house, police sources said adding that the incident took place on July 6.

"BLO had sent the voter's slip to my in-laws' house for voting. On the day of voting, I went to my husband's house and asked for the slip and the voter ID card. But my husband said that he would return them if I register the flat in his name. When I refused he gave me triple talaq," the woman said.