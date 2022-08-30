Indore: A 25-year-old visually impaired software engineer from Madhya Pradesh has received a job offer from IT giant Microsoft with an annual package of Rs 47 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Yash Sonkia earned his B Tech degree in 2021 from Indore-based Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), a government-aided autonomous institute with a score of 7.2 CGPA after which he clinched the mega job offer.

Sonkia said he has accepted the offer and will join the company’s Bengaluru office soon as a software engineer, though initially he has been asked to work from home. "I had made a list of companies for jobs during my studies only, later in a three-round interview, I got selected by Microsoft. Two rounds were offline and one round was taken online."

Also read: Indian International Institute of Technology...new name for IITs

On this achievement of Yash, the Director of SGSITS, Professor Rakesh Saxena honored him and his father Yashpal Sonkia, who runs a canteen in the city. Sonkia said his son was diagnosed with glaucoma a day after his birth, due to which he had very little vision in his eyes.

Yashpal educated his son in a school for children with special needs up to Class 5 and later enrolled him in a regular school, where one of his sisters helped him, especially in maths and science.