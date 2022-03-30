Indore(Madhya Pradesh): An-18-year-old youth addicted to playing PUBG committed suicide by hanging himself allegedly because his parents confiscated his phone on Wednesday. The victim was a Class 12 student, resident of Vallabhnagar of Tukoganj police station area in Indore.

RK Singh, Investigating officer of Tukoganj police station speaks of the death by suicide student of Indore

According to RK Singh, the investigating officer of Tukoganj police station, "The victim had become addicted to playing PUBG. He was stopped from playing this game several times by his parents because of the addiction, though he did not listen to anyone. It's speculated that he might have committed suicide because of this game. Police have confiscated the mobile, and the matter is being investigated." Similar cases have also been reported in different police station areas of Indore before.

The minor took this step in the absence of family members. When the deceased's family came home, they found him already dead in his room. The family immediately informed the Tukoganj police, after which the dead body was sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case, while the matter is being investigated on a preliminary level based on the statements of the family and relatives.

