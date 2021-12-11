Indore: In a unique effort to bring down the crime rate in the city, the Indore police deployed the hooligans of the city in place of the traffic police that patrols at the major road intersections in the city. An initiative of the Palasia Police Station in-charge Sanjay Bais, this idea has so far managed to engage more than 10 thugs of the city in this one-of-a-kind volunteer work.

Indore Police deploys goons to control traffic, aims to bring down crime rate

Town inspector Bais said the sources that on receiving instructions from the senior officers, the authorities got a bond signed by these identified thugs. The bond said that the hooligan, who signs would not commit any crime, and would stand at the intersections sincerely monitoring the traffic. According to the information received from the police, more than 400 crooks in the eastern region have signed bonds in different police station areas so far. If the hooligans are found committing crimes even after signing the bonds, they will be subjected to restrictive action.

This is the first time that the Indore police has taken such an initiative. Usually, the volunteering to handle the traffic came from various organisations and institutions, but this is the first time that the goons are being deployed to control the traffic. Notorious miscreants from various police stations have been cooperative and distracted from their usual misdemeanours because of this productive initiative.

