Indore: In a shocking incident in Indore, a woman has accused her husband of recording obscene videos of him having unnatural sex with her, and later blackmailing her for money using those videos. The victim has filed a case against her husband and in-laws in the same regard. The Lasudia police probing the matter have registered a case and transferred the file to Kanpur.

As informed by the Lasudia police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, the victim has filed a case against four people, including her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under various Sections. "The victim was married to a young man living in Kanpur in July 2018. After marriage, the husband used to force her to have unnatural sex with him and videotape it. A few months later, he started threatening her of making obscene videos and photos viral on the internet if she does not ask her father for Rs 1 crore," officer Sharma informed. The victim has further alleged that her father-in-law has also molested her in multiple instances. She also said that the family has been demanding money from her despite already having received jewellery and a car as dowry from her father.