Indore: The wife of an Indore-based Maulvi alleged that her husband, Juna, of harassment for dowry, assault, shooting her nude videos, and using her undergarments for witchcraft (black magic). The woman has made serious allegations against her husband with the threat of divorce. Juna is a cleric in a mosque in Risala. The police registered a case of dowry harassment and assault against the accused cleric on Saturday, but the arrest of the cleric has not been done yet.

The victim told that she is the only sister of seven brothers and was married on April 18, 2010, to Juna, a cleric living near Barwali Chowki. The wife alleged that Juna started harassing her for dowry after a few days of marriage. The victim's family was unable to fulfill the demand of the cleric due to being poor. Consequently, the Maulvi used to beat and torture her.

The victim added that her husband is fond of making nude videos. She alleged that Juna used to make nude videos while she slept in a state of unconsciousness after consuming sweets fed by Juna with mixed intoxicants. She further claimed that he took her undergarments to perform black magic and has married another woman.

The woman accentuated that CCTV cameras have been installed in every room of the house and recorded a video of the victim bathing and changing clothes in the bathroom. When the victim objected to this, he would beat her up, being distraught the victim complained to the police.

She added that she was dragged from the ladder which resulted in a fractured hip bone. She also said that the cleric used to misbehave with the girls coming to the Madrasa. The managers of the mosque had come to know about the antics. Consequently, the cleric has been expelled from the mosque.

