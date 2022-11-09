Indore: A man allegedly inserted an iron rod into his wife's private part after thrashing her badly suspecting an illicit affair. The horrific incident was reported in Manpur police station area of ​​Indore district, said police.

The woman was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. Police have registered a case against the accused husband on the basis of the statement given by the victim and search is on for the accused.

Manpur police station in-charge, Amit Kumar, said, the matter is being investigated by woman officer Sarika Rawat. " As his wife left the house without informing him he was furious suspecting she went to meet someone, Subsequently he thrashed his wife badly and inserted an iron rod in her private part," he added.

According to the woman's statement to the police, she has two children and her husband is an alcoholic and thrashes her regularly.