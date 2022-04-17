Indore: Despite the latest cutting-edge technology in medical science, a definitive treatment of Aplastic Anemia remains a challenge. However, a homeopathic doctor from Indore managed to cure a 2-year-old child of the presumably untreatable disease. The parents of the child had reportedly been looking for a treatment but despite thorough attempts, they could not find a solution until they reached out to Dr. AK Dwivedi here.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Moulabagh in Bihar, while desperately looking for treatment for his child, had even written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking help. "My two-year-old son Shivansh Singh suffers from a disease called aplastic anemia. We got him treated at many hospitals and doctors at the local level, but could not find a cure. He was also treated by a specialist doctor in a Delhi hospital for five months, but his condition kept getting worse. With barely any hope left, I also wrote a letter to the CM seeking help to save the life of my child," the patient's father said.

Homeopathic doctor cures two-year-old of incurable plastic anemia

Kumar further said that he got information about the treatment in Indore, which he thought could be a good place to try seeking a solution. He then got in touch with the hospital via call and Dr. AK Dwivedi there began the treatment of the child virtually, gradually prescribing his medicines. He also advised the parents to conduct a few tests and modified the medications based on the results. The child's health started showing significant improvements after a while. Dr. Dwivedi also expressed hopes that the child might be entirely cured soon.

"Shivansh's condition has shown significant progress, so we can conclude that the medicines are effective. He doesn't need to transfuse blood, nor does he need to give platelets anymore. He has also stopped bleeding from different parts of the body. It would be safe to say that his disease has been almost cured. In a few days, he will be able to run and play with children normally. It is possible that he might not even need to take medicines in the future," Dr. Dwivedi said.

Shedding light on the disease, Dr. Dwivedi further informed that aplastic anemia is a serious disease that can affect people of all age groups, though the risk is more for children and grown-ups between the age of 0 to 20 years. The disease directly affects the patient's bone marrow, because of which the body stops producing new blood cells leading to a condition called myelodysplastic syndrome. Consequently, the body parts stop receiving enough oxygen and the platelets start decreasing, leading to a need for blood transfusion. "The condition also leads to uncontrolled bleeding from body parts. Despite giving blood to the patient, the platelets keep on decreasing. This leads to problems like weakness and tiredness, apart from an abnormal loss of blood. The symptoms of the disease do not appear suddenly. If not treated at the right time, it can most likely prove to be a fatal disease," he added.

Shivansh's father, grateful to Dr. Dwivedi for treating his child when there was almost no hope left for his survival, has written another letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inform him about the improvement in Shivansh's health.

