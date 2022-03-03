Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the recovery of at least 150 cow carcasses from a Cowshed (Gaushala) has put administrative officials in a tizzy. These carcasses have been found from the Cow Shelter operated by Maidhyapura Pedmi under the banner of Ahilya Mata Jivdaya Mandal Trust in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The cowshed is located at least 30 kilometers away from Indore City under the Khudail police station area. The complainant Manoj Tiwari alerted the police. On the basis of which police swung into action.

After the recovery of 150 cow carcasses, the probe into the matter has begun. DSP Ajay Vajpayee said, "The carcasses have been recovered from the vacant plot in the backyard of the Gaushala. We are conducting a video recording of the process. Based on the video recording, a probe into the matter will be initiated. Besides, we have also seized the records of the Cow Shelter. Initially, the record suggested that the Cowshed had 257 cows, 140 calves, and 11 oxen."