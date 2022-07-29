Indore: A food delivery boy succumbed to injuries on Friday after getting stabbed by the unidentified miscreants on Thursday late at night, while he was on his way to deliver food.

The incident happened in the Karol Bagh area under the Banganga police station and the deceased was identified as Sunil Verma (24). Sunil used to work with an online food delivery company after completing his graduation. On the day of the incident, around 11 pm he was on the way to deliver an order when he was stopped by three men and later stabbed with an intention to rob him.

Also Read: Watch: Swiggy delivery man toiling to deliver flavoursome food in deluge

Injured, Sunil managed to reach Aurobindo Hospital, from where he was referred to MY Hospital, where he died during treatment. Over the whole matter, Rajesh Singh Raghuvanshi, Additional DCP, Indore said "A case has been registered and investigation is on, soon the miscreants will be nabbed."

Earlier, CM chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also has given his nod to Indore district administration is contemplating allowing eateries situated around the Vijay Nagar area to operate round-the-clock to cater BPOs and other companies working 24X7. But incidents like this are raising serious questions over the safety and security of people who will operate at night.