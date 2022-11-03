Indore: Indore Crime Branch personnel on Thursday nabbed four members of a sextortion gang after an elderly man here from the Rajendra Nagar police station area ended his life because of the gang. The gang used to lure people into nude video calls and later blackmail people for money. The gang has conned more than 1,100 people in the last six months, said a police official.

Indore police, during an investigation of the elderly man's suicide, tracked the blackmailer's number and made the arrest. The accused arrested are identified as Raees alias Kamali, Zeeshan alias Billa, Yakub Ahmed, and Hasan Khan, all of them hailed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur and the accused told the police that they contact people through social media, made a fake caller ID in a woman's name, and lure people for a nude video call and later blackmail the victims for money.

The police commissioner appealed to people to stay aware of these fraudsters and not to trust people online. He also said that many more such gangs are blackmailing people and the police have started an investigation to curb the fraud.