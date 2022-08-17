Indore (MP) : A group of artists from Indore made a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu from wooden scrap material on the occasion of Independence Day. “As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, we thought of creating something which symbolises women empowerment. That's why we made a 4000 sq feet portrait of President Droupadi Murmu using scrap wood,” informed the organiser, Rahul Bhargava on August 16. (ANI)