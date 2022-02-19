Indore: Indore, one of Madhya Pradesh's major cities, seems to have figured out a hack to manage its deposit of urban waste. In two different instances, a resident-artist of the city recently displayed his creative prowess, using waste material to create stunning art pieces. Sunil Vyas, resident of Indore's Sudama Nagar, said he started making scrap art out of unused waste material from the beginning of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. In Vyas' collection, alongside paper cutting, wood figures find a notable place.

A prominent place in the artist's collection is an identical visage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made out of iron nets, tree roots and sticks. "Long ago, I had prepared a sculpture of Prime Minister Modi's face. It consists of some old wood, broomsticks, wood shavings and other such things. His claim to fame, however, has been an art piece depicting the 'Dandi Yatra', with Mahatma Gandhi at the front, and people forming a beeline behind the legendary leader.

"This is the biggest painting in India, and I've noticed no one else is making such experiments anywhere else. Maintaining the 16X32 piece, however, was quite difficult for me. I used several items, such as buckets, dustbins, tubs, shoes, keyboards, and various types of spray to slowly create the piece, helped by a team of eight people for one month before I could complete it. I want to show that scrap material can be used to carve out a career, exemplifying 'waste to wealth'", Vyas said.

Another monument in Indore's Lantern Square has been prepared from unused plastic bottles, fencing mesh and unused car parts. The bulb-like structure highlights the message of 'light of cleanliness'. All the pieces have been worked upon and installed in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, in order to inaugurate Asia's biggest bio-CNG plant. The experimental works are backed by Indore Municipal Corporation, and complement the event.