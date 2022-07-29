Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Indore when a youth challenged officials who had visited the locality to remove encroachments. The youth went up to the terrace of the building and hanged himself. Somehow, he was rescued. The protesting youth Dinesh Jat was somehow rescued by his relatives and rushed to a hospital. The condition of the youth was stated to be critical.

Dinesh is a resident of Tillaur Khurd under Khurail police station limits in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. He was running a dairy farm and had constructed a shed over a drain.

After receiving complaints from some of the residents of the area, officials from the anti-encroachment department visited the area to remove the shed stated to be illegally constructed on the drain. When the officials arrived at the designated spot; Dinesh took to the terrace of a building and then hanged himself, said sources.

Some of the villagers had filed a complaint before the officials of the department concerned stating that their dwellings were submerged in rainwater due to encroachment on the drain. Hence, the cowshed should be removed from the drain as early as possible, added the source.