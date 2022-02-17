Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with a company from Europe and the UK, has set up Asia's largest biomethane plant in the city. The plant will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on 19 February at 1 pm. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also interact with those associated with cleanliness drives in Bhopal and Dewas.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the plant will generate 100 tonnes of city compost along with 18,000 litres of bio-CNG on a daily basis. This would be enough to replace 400 diesel buses plying in the city with an equal number of CNG-run buses. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 150 crore on 15 acres of trenching ground in the city.

The gas generated from the plant will be sold to the Indore Municipal Corporation at Rs 5 less than the market price. The Indore Municipal Corporation will be able to earn royalty from this plant. It will lead to savings in terms of revenue for the city administration.

Indore was selected as an appropriate site for the biomethane plant after going through 200 waste samples collected from various cities. This is because the wet waste produced by the city is 99 per cent pure. The biomethane and CNG gas generated from the city waste was also found to be 96 per cent pure. The plant was set up by a company named Environ two years back. Environ is a joint venture company based in Europe and the UK in association with the Indian government.

With the project, Indore would be the only city in India where 600 tonnes of wet waste generated daily will now be converted into methane gas which can be used as fuel. In addition to this, various products are being recycled from dry waste collected from the city and sold in markets. This is leading to alternate ways of revenue generationfor the city administration as well.