Madhubani: The India-Nepal Maitree train service is all set to start operations today between Jayanagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is currently in India on a 3-day visit, will jointly inaugurate train service through virtual mode in Jayanagar, and the Nepal Railways will control the train service. A railway official said that all the preparations have been made for the inauguration of the train service.

In its first run, the train will be carrying railway personnel and officers while normal operations will start for passengers on April 3. Only Indian and Nepalese citizens will be eligible to travel on the train. It is mandatory to have a photo identity card during the journey.

In order to travel, one will require to show any of these mentioned documents - A valid national passport, a Photo Identity Card issued by the Government of India/State Government/Union Territory Administration to the employees, a Photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India, Emergency certificate or proof of identity issued by the Embassy of India/ Consulate General of India in Nepal, PAN Card, Driving Licence, CGHS Card, Ration Card with photo for proof of age and identity for persons above 65 years and below 15 years of age.

In the case of a family, if one of the adults is in possession of any one of the documents mentioned above, the other members shall be required to carry a photo identity card showing their relation to the family (for instance CGHS card, ration card, driving license, school/college) Identity card etc).

