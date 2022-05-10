Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): All bridges connecting Nepal with Uttarakhand will be closed for the next 72 hours from 7 pm May 10 due to the ongoing local body elections in Nepal. The Nepal government had requested the Indian administration to close the international bridges to conduct the civic elections peacefully. The Indian administration has accepted the request.

Pithoragarh DM Ashish Chauhan said that he has received the letter from Nepal administration. Following the letter, it was decided to close all the bridges connecting Darchula and Betri district for 72 hours from the Indian side. There are 8 international bridges on the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, which connect the two countries.

These include Sitapul, Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljeevi, Jhulaghat, Dhoda and Tanakpur Jhulapul, and Banbasa.