New Delhi: The Indo-German Week of the Young Researchers 2022, which was inaugurated today, brought young researchers from the two countries together to share their research interests and build long-term research partnerships, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

“Germany, with its long history of collaboration with India, is among the country’s top research collaborators in science, and Indian research students and young scientists visiting Germany have increased four times in the last decade," Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary of Science, and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and Senior Advisor, Department of Science and Technology (DST) pointed out while inaugurating the week-long program.

During the program, an initiative jointly organized by the SERB, India, and German Research Foundation (DFG), 30 promising young researchers from India and Germany will discuss and interact closely on various contemporary matters in chemical sciences.

Also Read: India looks forward to working with Germany for free and open Indo-Pacific: Shringla

The interaction will be the first of its kind among the researchers of two countries in the post-pandemic world. Each participant would deliver a research lecture and get an opportunity to interact closely with other participants.

“The main goal of the conclave is to foster collaboration among early and mid-career researchers and scientists who will be setting the agenda of scientific cooperation in the near future," the ministry said. The conclave is led by Prof Vinod K Singh from IIT Kanpur and Prof Burkhard König from the University of Regensburg, Germany.