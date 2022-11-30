New Delhi: The goals of the Paris climate agreement and the global sustainability goals can only be achieved together with India, as it is one of the most populous countries on earth, said Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulz in a statement in New Delhi on Wednesday. "As a large emerging country, India is also central to the dynamics of international negotiation processes such as the World Climate Conference," the statement added.

Indo-German Development Cooperation sign agreements to tackle Climate Change

India and Germany have jointly agreed upon concrete development projects to the tune of EUR 1 billion for the next year. These projects have been signed against the backdrop of the development partnership for green and sustainable development, signed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May this year.

Around 22-25 projects have been initiated across various states in India including Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu to name a few. The focus is on measures that support India in a socially just energy transition - through the expansion of renewable energies, safe and climate-friendly public transport, and sustainable, climate-resilient, and inclusive urban development.

Commenting on this agreement, Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulz said, “India is a key partner for us in mastering difficult tasks that we as a global community have to face. We have now agreed on how we will concretely bring our new partnership for green and sustainable development to life. To this effect, we jointly launch projects to expand renewable energies or take care of climate-friendly public transport. The difficult negotiations at the world climate conference have clearly shown that we must make concrete progress with prominent partners like India to achieve something for climate protection quickly and substantively.”

"India has set itself the goal of increasing its non-fossil energy generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030, roughly tripling the amount of green electricity it uses. In addition, India wants to restore 26 million hectares of forest and achieve climate neutrality by 2070, the German embassy in New Delhi said in a statement," it added.

Also read: Nadav Lapid wanted to sour India-Israel relationship, says former diplomat

In May this year, German Chancellor Scholz announced support of at least 10 billion euros by 2030 under the umbrella of the new Indo-German partnership for green and sustainable development. This was now underpinned in the government negotiations on development policy this week, with concrete agreements and projects.

A large part of this will be granted as a loan from KfW Development Bank on favorable terms and will be repaid by India. All new joint ventures in India will help cut greenhouse gas emissions or help adapt to climate change. In this way, the focal points of bilateral development cooperation with India will be consistently continued and further expanded in the coming years.

The focus areas of the Indo-German Cooperation include -Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency; Climate-resilient, sustainable urban development, and climate-friendly mobility; Sustainable use of natural resources. India is the largest parliamentary democracy in the world and will be the world's most populous country in 2023. After China, the USA, and the EU, India has the fourth-highest CO2 emissions.

At the same time, the per capita emissions are only a fraction of western industrialized countries. India is one of the regions most affected by climate change in the world and is home to the highest number of extremely poor people and malnourished children. India thus plays a key role in solving global development issues, the German embassy said.