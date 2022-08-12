Agartala: The ongoing construction work for Integrated Check Post in Sabroom which shares an international border with Bangladesh, would be completed by the end of this year as well as the Maitri Setu over River Feni will also be operational by the end of this year. The information was shared by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday.

After the operation of Maitri Setu and the Integrated check post, Tripura and other Northeast region states can easily be accessed with Bangladesh’s Chittagong port for import and export. Feni River shares the international boundary with Sabroom in Tripura’s South district with neighboring Bangladesh.

CM Dr. Saha said this while visiting Sabroom today where he has inaugurated various development projects and construction works including a Tertiary Waste Treatment Center. First, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Tertiary Waste Treatment Center which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1. 49 crores under the Swachh Bharat Mission scheme.

Also read: J&K: World's highest Chenab River bridge, 35m taller than Eiffel Tower, to get 'golden joint'

"There is a system for separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Along with this, there is also a system to make natural fertilizer from waste. After its inauguration," said the Chief Minister and marked this treatment center as the largest tertiary waste treatment center in the North Eastern region.

Later, Dr. Saha visited the construction work of the Integrated Check Post on the bank of the Feni river and discussed the progress of the construction work with the concerned officials. While visiting Maitri Setu, Chief Minister told reporters that the integrated Check Post of Sabroom will be operational by the month of December this year and Maitri Setu will be opened for traffic movement.

He further informed that he would soon talk to the Prime Minister and the Union Railway Minister about sanctioning a superfast express train from Sabroom.