Kolkata(West Bengal): Argentinian film director Pablo Cesar's Indo-Argentine film 'Thinking of Him' based on Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's relationship with Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo is all set to release across India on May 6. The film has been co-produced by filmmaker Suraj Kumar.

The plot deals with the time when the 63-year-old Tagore fell sick while traveling to Buenos Aires on November 6, 1924, and stopped in Argentina for medical rest while he was on his way to Peru. Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo, 34, offered to take care of him during his 58-day stay in Buenos Aires and offered to take care of him. She rented a beautiful mansion in a suburb of Buenos Aires and Tagore stayed there.

From his balcony, he could see a sea-like Plata river and a large garden with tall trees and flower plants. Tagore left Buenos Aires on January 3, 1925, after fully recovering from his illness. While staying with Tagore, Ocampo got a spiritual awakening and literary inspiration from the great Indian philosopher-poet.

Argentinian film director Pablo Cesar said: “It was a unique experience to shoot in India. I have known India since 1994, although it is difficult to know all of India. Spending time over the years I have understood many things about the behaviour of people from many places in India, a country that I personally admire."

"We are delighted that the film will be releasing on May 6 in the theatres across India and that too on the occasion of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s 161st birth anniversary. We have really been fortunate to have someone like Pablo at the helm and none other than Victor Banerjee in the central role of Tagore," co-producer Suraj Kumar said.

Actor Victor Banerjee said the film is about what Victoria Ocampo thought of Tagore. "As part of my preparation I had to understand how much she really felt for him as a woman, and as an intellectual. She was half of Tagore's age when they met, but there was something beyond mere admiration in their relationship," the actor said.