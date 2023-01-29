New Delhi: Amid a slew of cases of unruly passengers traveling by air in the recent few months, another one allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in mid-air and was about to land, news agency ANI said quoting IndiGo Airlines. The crew on board the Nagpur to Mumbai flight alerted the captain and the passenger was 'appropriately cautioned.'

The airline further stated that there was no compromise on the safe operation of the flight. "An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing," the statement read.