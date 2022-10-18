Itanagar (Arunanchal Pradesh): In an unannounced move, budget carrier IndiGo successfully test landed its aircraft at the newly-constructed Donyi Polo Airport, which is located at Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. With this, the air connectivity of Arunachal Pradesh will begin on October 28,informed by the sources

With the impetus of UDAN, the first-ever historic airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital Itanagar. This move will boost tourism and also strengthen security of Arunachal as the northeastern state shares international boundary with three countries, which is 1,160-km international border with China and a few hundred kilometres with Bhutan and Myanmar.

Under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme, Prime Minister Modi had launched first flight on April 27, 2017. The scheme aims to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service.

This is the new beginning of a new Arunachal, blessed with tourist spots where many international and domestic tourists can come. Itanagar's nearest airport is North Lakhimpur in Assam and it is about 57 kilometres away. Tourists who are going to the state capital have to travel from North Lakhimpur airport. (ANI)