Prayagraj: In a major security lapse at the Pandit Deendayal Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing shortly after take-off, after a passenger was found carrying a fork and spoon on Tuesday, sources said.

As soon as the Prayagraj-Delhi flight took off on Tuesday afternoon, a passenger took out a fork and a spoon and started eating from his tiffin. Seeing the forbidden objects in the passenger's hand, the crew members informed the pilot. The plane thereafter made an emergency landing, after communicating with Air Traffic Control (ATC).

As soon as the plane landed on the runway, the fork and the spoon with the passenger were taken out of the plane along with the tiffin. The plane later left for Delhi. The agitated passengers, who had to face inconvenience due to the delay, questioned the security system at the Prayagraj airport.

The passengers questioned how the accused passenger managed to carry the fork and spoon despite multi-layered security at the airport. "Before going inside the plane, the passengers are thoroughly checked. Despite passing through the scanner, the passenger entered the plane with a fork and a spoon, which are forbidden on board the flight. This is clearly a case of security negligence," one of the passengers said.

The passengers also demanded action against the negligent security staff after getting the matter investigated properly. None of the airport authorities have made any official comments on the matter so far.