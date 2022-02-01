NEW DELHI: India may be facing immense military challenges from a powerful China, all the more accentuated by an ongoing border impasse along the difficult Karakoram and the mighty Himalayas since May 2020, but the message is loud and clear—to continue and consistently tread on the path of becoming militarily powerful with indigenous efforts that will be increasingly captained by a private sector. That is why all four of the major highlights of the defence allocation in Union Budget 2022 underline the ‘indigenous’ and ‘private’ thrust.

First, in an obvious bid to reduce dependence on imports, 68 percent of the capital expenditure to be incurred for acquisition of new and advanced weapons, platforms and systems will be reserved only for local buys. This is a notable hike from the 58 percent reserved last year. Second, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that one-fourth of the R&D budget will be kept aside to aid private companies, startups and academia.

This is an upfront chiding of overriding dominance of the public sector entities in defence manufacturing as well as an encouragement to many of the fledgling private firms that are doing remarkable work in developing and harnessing advanced technology. Third, in what could expedite clearances for indigenous industries much faster besides being much more cost-effective, a nodal body for testing and certification is being set up to meet the requirements of defence systems and platforms.

Fourth, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model has been envisaged to promote the private role in joint development systems. “Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organisations through SPV model,” the Finance Minister said in her statement. Overall, the total defence outlay was increased by about 9.9 percent from Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 5.25 lakh crore for 2022-23.

In the most critical component of capital expenditure or the expenditure incurred to buy new weapons, platforms and systems, the 2022-23 allocation saw a 9.7 percent hike from last year’s revised estimate of Rs 1,38,850 crore to Rs 1,52,369 crore. The revenue expenditure head or the head that includes payments of salaries and maintenance of establishments saw an allocation of Rs 2,33,000 crore for 2022-23. While Rs 1,19,696 crore has been set aside for defence pensions, Rs 20,100 crore has been set aside for Ministry of Defence (civil).

Shortly after the budget statement, defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted his approval of his cabinet colleague Sitharaman’s proposal: “The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries.”

“The proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities is an excellent move,” Singh added. There were immediate reactions from the private sector. Said SP Shukla, president, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), an apex body of the Indian defence industry: “SIDM welcomes announcement of setting aside 68% of capital outlay of defence budget for domestic industries. This will sustain investments and attract fresh capacity creation.”

“Creation of a Nodal Body for setting up Testing and Certification requirements of defence systems and platforms will help domestic industry through faster processes and cost-efficiency.” “Allocation of 25% of Defence R&D budget for Startups, Academia and Private Industry is a much-needed reform. We thank Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Finance for this major boost to Research and Innovation,” Shukla added.

