Hyderabad (Telangana): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday inspected the performance of the KAVACH system set up at Nawabpet in Vikarabad district. A live trial run of the Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System was carried out by the Union Minister between Gullaguda- Chitgidda Railway stations of Secunderabad Division in South Central Railway.

"Kavach automatically stopped the Loco before 380m of other Loco at the front. Kavach automatically restricts the speed to 30 kmph (allowed speed) while crossing/entering the loop-line. Kavach is protecting and not allowing the Loco to move. As the gate approaches, Kavach automatically initiates whistling without any intervention from the driver. Auto whistle test is done successfully," Ashwini Vaishnav said.

The 'KAVACH' - a state of the art Automatic Train Protection system was developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). South Central Railway has been closely associated with its implementation since the development stage and is facilitating trials to achieve the corporate objective of safety in train operations across Indian Railways.

KAVACH is meant to provide protection by preventing trains to pass the Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) (Red) and avoiding a collision. It activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions. In addition, it prevents collision between two Locomotives equipped with a functional KAVACH system.

During the development phase, KAVACH was implemented for a length of 264 km covering 25 stations across Wadi - Vikarabad - Sanath Nagar and Vikarabad - Bidar sections over South Central Railway. Later, the system has been further extended by an additional 936 km, taking the cumulative deployment of Kavach to 1,200 km.