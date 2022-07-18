New Delhi: A project guidance webinar for undergraduate and postgraduate students on “Emerging Domains of Cybersecurity and Cyber Threats" was held virtually on Saturday. Chairman AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe presided over the programme with Dipanshu Parashar, the founder of Virtual Cyber Labs, being its Resource person.

Also read: Indian Bank manager held in Karnataka for swindling Rs 6 crore for dating a girl

More than 800 students joined the online webinar. While addressing the gathering, the Chairman, AICTE introduced Parashar as a Young Achiever equivalent to Child Prodigy. "As we all are attentive about health hygiene, in the same way, Cyber hygiene is also a mandatory need of the day," he said. Parashar, a well-known young ethical hacker, and cyber security expert is India's Youngest Cyber Security Author and a Google Certified IT Specialist.

He is a TEDx speaker and founder of Virtual Cyber Labs. Dipanshu started the webinar with a quote: “Data is the oxygen for the 21st century, it drives the internet and web”. Further, he talked about various ways and methods of hacking and how people’s data and information are becoming very vulnerable.

To counter the same, he spoke about web applications security, malware analysis, cyber forensics, IoT pen testing and exploit development, blockchain and decentralised gateways, vulnerability assessment, API-Pen testing, and RFID and Hardware testing. He also touched upon Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, future domains targeting cybersecurity and how a Boarding Pass can easily reveal all relevant personal and other information.