New Delhi: Amid the Covid induced economic adversities, India’s agriculture sector and farm equipment related industries have emerged as a shining example. Indian tractor manufacturers exported tractors worth over $1 billion during the first three quarters of the current fiscal, an increase of more than 70% in the tractor export since 2013.

India exported tractors worth 1025 Million during April-December 2021 compared to USD 594 Million during April-December 2013 period. According to the latest official data available with the commerce ministry, more than one fourth of India’s tractor export is shipped to the world’s largest economy, the USA, followed by Nepal (7.3%), Bangladesh (6.5%), Thailand (5.4%) and Sri Lanka (5.3%)

In a tweet, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said the world’s confidence in India is on the rise as the country is marching towards self-reliance. “A growth of 73% in the export of tractors during April-December 2021 period over the export of tractors during the same period of 2013 is a testimony of this fact,” said the minister.

According to the Economic Survey of 2017-18, the country had become the world’s largest tractor producer as it accounted for about one-third of total global tractor production. Officials said that the measures announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman would pave the way for addition of more capacity creation in the field of tractor manufacturing in the country as it creates level field for the domestic sector.

They said Union Budget 2022 proposes to phase out the concessional rates in capital goods and project imports gradually, which is an important step towards creating a level playing field for domestic manufacturers and capacity creation in the sector which includes tractors.

3 Indian firms in top 10 tractor manufacturers

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra has become the largest tractor manufacturer in the world replacing American, British, German and Japanese tractor manufacturers. Mahindra Tractors has replaced the US tractor manufacturer John Deere New Holland and Canadian tractor maker Massey Ferguson to hold the coveted position. However, Mahindra is not the only tractor manufacturer that figures in the list of ten biggest tractor companies.

India’s Sonalika group and Escorts group are also leading players and ahead of Japanese tractor manufacturer Kubota, German tractor manufacturers Fendt, Deutz Fahr, and Claas. Officials said the growth in export of tractors is in line with the growth in the country’s merchandise export this year which has registered a sharp rise of over 46% during the first ten months of the current fiscal. India’s merchandise export in April-January period in the FY 2021-22 rose to $335.44 billion in comparison with the export of 228.9 billion during the same period of the last financial year.

