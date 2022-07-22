Kochi: The third case of monkeypox infection was confirmed in Kerala on Friday. The patient is a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6th. He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on July 13 from July 15 he started showing symptoms. His family and close contacts are under observation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

The patient is now undergoing treatment at Manchery Medical College. Health Department officials said that those who came in close contact with the patient have been put on surveillance. Earlier, two persons, both returned from UAE, were confirmed to have the disease. The health conditions of those infected continue to be satisfactory, the health department said.