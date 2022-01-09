New Delhi: India has reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country have reached 5,90,611 and 3,44,53,603 people have recovered so far.

As the country reported over one lakh cases for the fourth consecutive day, the daily positivity rate has crossed 10% to stand at 10.21% while the weekly positivity rate is at 6.77.

Omicron tally in India is now at 3,623 with Maharashtra alone accounting for over 1,000 cases. Though Delhi still has the second-highest Omicron cases, the number of infected has reduced from yesterday's 876 to 513. Karnataka takes third place and Rajasthan takes fourth with 441 and 373 cases respectively.

With the recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,44,53,603. The current recovery rate is at 96.98 per cent.

The 327 deaths reported in the last 24 hours takes the death toll to 4,83,790.

India has conducted 15,63,566 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 69,00,34,525 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive. The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,51,57,60.645 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 89,28,316 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

