New Delhi: In what can be seen as a positive development amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, official sources on Wednesday said that likely by tomorrow evening (Indian time) the remaining flights under 'Operation Ganga' will be out of Ukraine, bringing home the government teams sent specially for the evacuation, and added that no Indian nationals will be left.

Govt sources also said that stranded Indian students who left Sumy on Tuesday have reached Lviv railway station today. They will be reaching Poland by evening (Wednesday) on a special train. Meanwhile, earlier today, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that the last special flight from Romania was taking off.

"Along with the Indian nationals, many foreign nationals including two from Bangladesh and one from Nepal, one from Pakistan were brought back by India. 10-15 foreign nationals along with families of Ukrainian citizens were part of the convoy ", further govt sources added.

India has been pushing both sides (Russia-Ukraine) for some sort of ceasefire to safely evacuate its citizens under operation Ganga from conflict-torn Ukraine.

Sources also said that over 22,000-23,000 Indian nationals have been brought back so far. On Tuesday, the MEA spokesperson took to Twitter and said, "Happy to inform you that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy."

They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said in a tweet.

Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home, he informed.

It is pertinent to note that after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

As part of the ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, special flights are being operated free of cost. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. Several such flights have landed in the country so far.