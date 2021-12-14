Hyderabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a new set of dialogues has democratised foreign policy, and due to which India's international branding has also gone up.

"We are today seen as a country which has serious events, where a different set of people come and talk and I think that helped us enormously in terms of our international reputations," said Jaishankar on Tuesday, during a virtual discussion at Global Technology Summit.

Referring to the new set of dialogues that were started by him years back when he served as Foreign Secretary, Jaishankar said: "I did it at a time when there was also a sense in the country itself that many of the changes we saw in 2014 and 2019 were reflective of a larger conversation, broadening out of political conversations and I certainly feel that should be the case with foreign policy."

The minister also emphasised that foreign policy is a much more complicated business. Underlining that enough attention was not paid towards the technology, he said: "We viewed technology in a limited way. Either promotional way or overcoming denial issue."

"By doing particularly the technology summit we were reaching to the people who were not the traditional foreign policy people," the minister said. "People who knew a lot, whose inputs we will benefit from," he added.

