New Delhi: India's cumulative vaccination drive moves towards the 100 crore mark with the administration of 99.13 crore vaccine jabs until Tuesday. A countdown meter to 1 billion doses has been mapped on the country's online vaccination platform dashboard - Cowin.

India logged 14,623 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Tuesday, 19,446 recoveries were recorded taking the total tally of recoveries to 3,34,78,247.

Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.15%, the highest since March 2020. Also, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.52%. Specifically, the active caseload stands at 1,78,098; the lowest in 229 days.

Analysis of the trend also revealed that the weekly positivity rate (1.34%) is less than 3% for the last 117 days. The daily positivity rate (1.10%) is less than 3% for last 51 days. So far, 59.44 crore tests have been conducted.

“We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on October 19.

India's Covid vaccination drive commenced in January.